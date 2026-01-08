50 Cent Brings New True Crime Series To A&E

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

50 Cent is bringing street history to television once again. This time, he turns his focus to gang rivalries. The rapper and producer has launched a new true crime series on A&E.

The show explores real conflicts between gangs. It digs into how rivalries started. It also shows how they shaped neighborhoods and lives. 50 Cent serves as an executive producer. He also appears on screen. He guides viewers through each story with direct commentary. The series blends interviews and reenactments. Former gang members share their experiences. Law enforcement officials add context. Community voices explain the lasting impact.

The show does not glamorize violence. It focuses on cause and effect. It shows how small disputes can grow into deadly feuds. 50 Cent said the project feels personal. He grew up around gang culture. He has spoken openly about surviving that environment.

A&E sees the series as timely. Gang-related violence remains a major issue. The network aims to spark discussion and awareness. Each episode centers on a different rivalry. The stories span cities and decades. Some cases ended long ago. Others still affect communities today.

Viewers see how loyalty and retaliation fuel cycles of harm. The show also highlights missed chances for peace.

True crime fans responded quickly. Many praised the raw approach. Others noted the serious tone. Critics point to 50 Cent’s growing influence in TV. He already leads several hit crime dramas. This project adds a real-world edge to his catalog.

The series also reflects a shift in true crime. Audiences want depth, not shock. They want context, not headlines. For A&E, the show fits its brand. The network built its reputation on real stories. This series continues that path.

For 50 Cent, the goal feels clear. He wants to tell stories that matter. He wants viewers to understand the cost of violence.

