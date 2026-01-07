Sister Confirms Death Of Dallas Rapper ZeeTheWizard After New Years Shooting

Source: @zeethewizard / Instagram

Dallas rapper ZeeTheWizard has tragically passed away following a shooting that occurred on New Year’s.

Zee was reportedly involved in a shooting in the parking lot of Pink House strip club around 3 a.m., where he was allegedly shot in the head. Shortly after, a video surfaced showing fellow Texas rapper and close friend BigXThaPlug walking out of the club’s grand opening visibly shaken, saying, “F*ck they shot Zee in the head, what the f*ck.”

The Dallas rapper’s sister, ZeBoria, later confirmed the heartbreaking news via Instagram:

“With heavy hearts, we share that on January 5, 2026, our beloved Zee took his final breath and transitioned from this life. Zee was more than an artist. He was a light. He consistently encouraged people to stay positive, keep going, and choose hope even when life gets heavy.”

According to The Dallas Morning News, there have been no arrests connected to the shooting at this time. Zee’s family plans to share funeral arrangements in the coming days.

Close affiliate HeadHuncho Amir also took to social media to honor his friend:

“To know Zee is to know bro was a cool genuine, loving, respectful person. Ms. Shannon raised you well. You ain’t deserve that shit kid. I’m glad I gave you your flowers everytime I seen you.”

Our condolences go out to ZeeTheWizard’s family, friends, and supporters during this difficult time.

