2026 Peach Bowl Showdown: Indiana vs. Oregon In High-Stakes CFP Semifinal

The 2026 Peach Bowl will feature a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal rematch between No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon on January 9 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Both teams are vying for their first national championship appearance, with Indiana entering as the favorite after a dominant 14-0 season so far.

Indiana, led by Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, boasts the nation’s top-ranked offense and second-ranked defense.

The Hoosiers have been a powerhouse, defeating Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl and winning nine games by at least 20 points this season.

Mendoza’s precision passing and Indiana’s relentless defense make them a formidable opponent.

Oregon, under head coach Dan Lanning, has rebounded from a midseason loss to Indiana with strong performances, including a 23-0 shutout of Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl.

Quarterback Dante Moore, a potential NFL first-round pick, leads a balanced Ducks team with a top-10 offense and defense.

Oregon’s ability to control the line of scrimmage and limit big plays will be key in this rematch.

Indiana won the regular-season meeting 30-20, but Oregon’s adjustments and improved run game could make this a closer contest.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Indiana a 66.9% chance of victory, and oddsmakers favor the Hoosiers by 3.5 points.

With two elite quarterbacks and well-rounded teams, this semifinal promises to be a high-stakes battle.

The winner will likely be favored in the national championship, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the college football season.

2026 Peach Bowl Showdown: Indiana vs. Oregon In High-Stakes CFP Semifinal was originally published on 1075thefan.com