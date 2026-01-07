Restaurant Week in Center City Brings $45 Dinners Back to the Table

Source: UCG / Getty

Get your appetites ready, Philly fam! It’s that time of year when the city’s culinary scene shines, as patrons get to enjoy an extravagant meal, without paying an enormous number. Center City District Restaurant Week is back this month, serving up an irresistible invitation to dine at some of the hottest spots in town without breaking the bank. For a limited time, you can experience a three-course dinner for just $45 at participating locations—a price point that makes “treating yourself” a whole lot more accessible.

Philadelphia’s diverse and thriving food culture continues to be on yearly display as this week highlights the who’s who when it comes to Philly eateries. From the soulful aromas of Southern comfort food to the bold spices of the Caribbean and the refined elegance of classic steakhouses, Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to explore the flavors that make our city unique. Whether you’re planning a romantic date night, a long-overdue catch-up with the crew, or just want to switch up your weeknight routine, the options are endless.

You can travel the world on a plate right here in Center City. It’s a chance to walk into those establishments you’ve been eyeing on Instagram—the ones you usually save for birthdays or anniversaries—and enjoy a full, curated menu for a fraction of the usual cost. Plus, many spots are offering a $20 two-course lunch option if you’re looking to elevate your midday break.

So, don’t wait until the last minute to make your reservations. Tables fill up fast when the deals are this good. [CLICK HERE] to check out the list of participating restaurants

