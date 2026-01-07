WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Eagles’ Cooper DeJean Are a Couple?

Source:

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella have sparked widespread speculation about a budding romance.

The dating buzz began in late 2025 when Bella was spotted wearing DeJean’s No. 33 jersey at Eagles games. She further fueled speculation by posing at DeJean’s locker after a game and attending matches with VIP access. DeJean, a standout player for the Eagles, has also been seen at WWE events, adding to the intrigue.

Sources close to Bella describe her as “smitten” but emphasize that the relationship is casual.

This rumored relationship marks a new chapter for Bella, who has had high-profile romances in the past, including her six-year relationship with Cena and her marriage to Chigvintsev. For DeJean, this is his first publicized connection since entering the NFL.

While neither Bella nor DeJean has confirmed the relationship, The 42-year-old wrestling icon and the 22-year-old NFL rising star are reportedly “casually dating,” according to multiple sources, though both remain focused on their individual lives and careers.

