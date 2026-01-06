Philadelphia Flyers to have four players at the Olympics in February

Source: Verity Griffin / Getty

The Philadelphia Flyers will be well-represented at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy, with four players set to compete on the international stage. This marks a significant moment for the team, showcasing their global talent and the strength of their roster.

The Flyers’ Olympic Representatives

Rodrigo Abols (Latvia)

Abols, a versatile forward, will represent Latvia. Known for his physicality and defensive responsibility, Abols excels in high-stakes, short-tournament formats like the Olympics. His north-south style and forechecking ability make him a valuable player for his national team.



Travis Sanheim (Canada)

Sanheim, a cornerstone of the Flyers’ defense, will don the maple leaf for Team Canada. Known for his smooth skating and ability to transition the puck, Sanheim’s inclusion highlights his consistent performance and reliability on the blue line.

Rasmus Ristolainen (Finland)

Representing Finland, Ristolainen brings a physical edge and defensive prowess to his national team. His ability to shut down opponents and contribute offensively makes him a key asset for the Finns.

Dan Vladar (Czechia)

Vladar, the Flyers’ starting goaltender, has been a standout this season with a career-high 15 wins. His calm, structured style and ability to handle high-pressure situations earned him a spot on Czechia’s roster, where he is expected to provide stability in net.

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025