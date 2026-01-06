Cardi B Speaks Out On Stefon Diggs’ Assault Charges

Source: Elsa / Getty

Rapper Cardi B is speaking out after new claims surfaced about her boyfriend, NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The claims were made by a former chef who once worked for Diggs’ ex-partner. The chef has accused Diggs of assault. Diggs has denied the allegation.

In a series of statements online, Cardi B said she was never told anything about the alleged incident. She said the chef never mentioned any problem to her at any time. She also said no concerns were raised when the chef was around her or her family.

Cardi B stressed that she takes accusations seriously. She said she would never ignore harm or protect bad behavior. She added that she believes the full truth will come out soon.

“I put that on my two-month-old son,” Cardi B said, standing firmly by her account. She said she would not lie about something so serious. She also asked the public to avoid rushing to judgment.

Sources close to Diggs say he is cooperating with any review of the claims. They say he strongly denies the accusation. No charges have been announced.

The chef has not publicly responded to Cardi B’s comments. Legal experts note that public statements do not replace formal investigations. They say facts matter most.

Fans reacted quickly online. Some praised Cardi B for addressing the issue directly. Others urged patience and fairness for all involved.

The situation highlights how fast allegations can spread. It also shows the pressure faced by public figures. Careers and families can be affected in hours.

For now, Cardi B says she is focused on her family. She says she trusts that the truth will be made clear. She asked for privacy as the matter unfolds.

Observers say more details may emerge as timelines are reviewed and statements are examined carefully.

