Hit-Boy Delivers New Freestyle After Studio Was Robbed

Hit-Boy, fresh from a busy 2025 full of notable collaborations, was the victim of a studio break-in recently. Instead of wallowing in his emotions, Hit-Boy channeled the audacity of the violation into a new freestyle, complete with a video depicting the robbery as it unfolded.

Taking to his YouTube, Hit-Boy shared the visuals for the freestyle, titled “CROW BARS,” a nod to the robbers and the tools they used to break into his recording studio.

From the video description:

This morning around 4 am some idiots broke into my office / studio and went thru a hassle just to get next to nothing. i had my grammys there and i know they wanted my jewels but not today champions FOH. i did a freestyle called “Crow Bars” watching the footage of these low life’s going thru my sh*t smh. If you know these clowns tag em in the comments i got cash for you

What makes the moment especially harrowing is that Hit opens up the track saying he was at home sleeping with his son as the robbers demolished the door to the studio. Further, he mentions in his lines that this is the third robbery attempt in two years. Despite this, Hit dressed down the moment with a particular level of bravado, signaling that these attempts at his riches are old hat to him now.

The always confident producer and rapper also mentions that the robbers walked past three of his Grammy Awards, housed at the office space and studio, and that their paltry haul consisted of a pair of gloves, some trash bags, and broke one of his laptops, which he uses for video recording. The thieves could not open one door that housed his jewels, which Hit believes they were searching for overall.

Check out Hit-Boy’s “CROW BARS” freestyle and video below.

