Lil Durk Trial Heats Up As Prosecutors Say Cooperating Witnesses Will Testify

There has been a significant development in Lil Durk’s ongoing federal case.

According to Grouchy Greg Watkins, who spoke with AllHipHop, prosecutors plan to call multiple cooperating witnesses to the stand, alongside presenting the government’s existing evidence against the Chicago rapper. The cooperating witnesses are alleged to have been involved in the ordered violence in Los Angeles connected to Durk, stemming from the shooting tied to Quando Rondo that resulted in the death of his cousin, Lil Pab.

Federal prosecutors allege that Durk planned to offer a cash reward to whoever carried out the killing.

Smurk’s defense team has pushed back against portions of the evidence presented in the federal Los Angeles trial, arguing there were “unfair changes of information in the trial process.” Defense attorneys have also objected to the prosecution’s attempt to portray Lil Durk and the OTF collective as a criminal organization. Additionally, they stated they plan to challenge the motives behind the prosecution’s decision to turn on cooperating witnesses.

The “Voice” has been locked up since October 2024 and has been denied bail multiple times. During his roughly fourteen months behind bars, fans have heard little directly from the rapper, aside from the release of his album Deep Thoughts five months into his bid. The project featured standout tracks like “Can’t Hide It” featuring Jhené Aiko, “Turn Up A Notch,” and “They Wan’t To Be You” featuring Future.

Fellow Chicago rapper G Herbo recently shared that he has stayed in touch with Durk and says the rapper remains mentally strong, awaiting the next phase of his legal battle:

“I spoke to Smurk, I talked to Durk like a month or two ago. That’s the thing about Smurk, if you know him, you know he good. That n*gga is a real discipline, mentally strong n*gga forreal forreal.”

As the case continues to unfold, all eyes remain on how the court will weigh the prosecution’s witnesses against the defense’s challenges.

