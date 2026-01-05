Jill Scott Announces New Album, Her First In Over A Decade

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Philadelphia native Jill Scott has exciting news for her fans. The Grammy-winning singer announced she will release her sixth studio album, marking her first in more than ten years.

Scott shared the news on social media, revealing that the album is set to drop later this year. The yet-to-be-titled project has fans buzzing with anticipation. Her last full album, The Light of the Sun, was released in 2011. Since then, Scott has released singles and collaborated with other artists, but this marks her return to a full-length project.

The announcement comes after Scott teased new music during her recent live performances. Fans who have followed her journey are eager to hear her signature soulful sound again. Scott has built a career known for her rich vocals, powerful lyrics, and fusion of jazz, R&B, and neo-soul. She is considered one of the most influential voices in contemporary music.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In a statement, Scott expressed her excitement about the album, calling it a deeply personal project. “It’s been a long time coming,” she wrote, “and I can’t wait to share this with all of you.”

Scott’s loyal fan base has been waiting for new music, and the announcement has sparked widespread excitement across social media. Her previous albums have garnered critical acclaim and multiple awards, including a Grammy for Best R&B Song in 2005.

Jill Scott’s return to the studio is a major event in the music world, and fans can’t wait to hear what she has in store. With her distinctive voice and powerful storytelling, this new album is expected to be worth the wait.

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025