Atlantic City Espressway Goes Cashless — Tolls Increase

The Atlantic City Expressway has officially transitioned to a cashless toll system, marking a significant change for commuters traveling between Philadelphia and Atlantic City. Starting today, drivers will no longer need to pay tolls in cash. Instead, they must use E-ZPass or pay online using the new Pay-By-Plate system. This change is part of a broader push to modernize toll collection and improve traffic flow.

Along with the move to cashless tolling, toll rates have increased for all drivers. The toll hike is expected to raise revenue for much-needed infrastructure improvements along the Expressway. The increase varies depending on the location and type of vehicle, but the new rates are set to provide a boost to funding projects aimed at maintaining and upgrading the road system.



State officials have said that the cashless tolling system will help reduce congestion at toll plazas, making travel faster and more efficient. The Pay-By-Plate system allows drivers who don’t have an E-ZPass to pay tolls online by entering their license plate number. This eliminates the need for cash stops and enhances safety on the highway.

The transition has been met with mixed reactions. While some drivers appreciate the convenience of cashless tolling, others are concerned about the toll increases and the impact on frequent commuters. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has encouraged drivers to sign up for E-ZPass to avoid higher fees associated with Pay-By-Plate payments.

As toll rates rise, drivers are urged to plan accordingly and consider how the changes may affect their daily travel budgets. Officials say that the new tolling system and increased rates will help support the long-term sustainability of the Expressway.

