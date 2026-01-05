DeVonta Smith Notches 1,000 yard season, Eagles Fall in Season Finale

DeVonta Smith surpassed 1,000 receiving yards with a 27-yard catch.

Eagles rested starters, relied on backups in close loss to Commanders.

Eagles face tough 49ers team in Wild Card round, Sirianni confident in team's resilience.

The Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up their regular season with a 24-17 loss to the Washington Commanders, securing the NFC’s No. 3 seed and setting up a Wild Card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. With most the first stringers sitting on the bench, ‘Skinny Batman’ — also known as wide receiver DeVonta Smith — was suited and booted. Smith game into the game looking to surpass 1,000 receiving yards for the season.

Smith, who needed just 44 yards entering the game, achieved the mark in the first quarter with a 27-yard reception from backup quarterback Tanner McKee. Reflecting on the milestone, Smith expressed gratitude for head coach Nick Sirianni’s decision to let him play. “It’s great when you have a coach backing you up to complete those milestones,” Smith said. Sirianni added, “We wanted to be safe with him, but it was important to give him the opportunity.”

The game itself was a back-and-forth affair. The Eagles, resting most of their starters, relied on McKee, who threw for 241 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Running back Tank Bigsby contributed with 75 rushing yards and a touchdown. However, the Commanders capitalized on key penalties and turnovers, with veteran quarterback Josh Johnson leading the way with a rushing and passing touchdown.

As the Eagles slipped in seeding from a potential #2 seed to a definitive #3 seed, Sirianni acknowledged the challenges of balancing player rest with maintaining competitiveness. “We wanted to avoid injuries while still giving some guys a chance to play. It’s a tough balance, but we’re focused on the playoffs now,” he said. Defensive standout Jalyx Hunt, who recorded an interception and a fumble recovery, emphasized the team’s resilience: “We’ll learn from this and come back stronger.”

Looking ahead, the Eagles face a formidable opponent in the 49ers, who finished the season 12-5. San Francisco boasts a high-powered offense led by quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey, who amassed over 2,100 scrimmage yards this season.

The Wild Card showdown is set for Sunday at 4:30 PM at Lincoln Financial Field. With the Eagles aiming to repeat as Super Bowl champions, Sirianni remains optimistic. “We’ve faced adversity before, and this team knows how to rise to the occasion. We’re ready for the challenge.”

