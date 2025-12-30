Brian Cole: DOJ Memo Explains Pipe Bombs Placed At RNC, DNC

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

The man accused of placing pipe bombs outside the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) the night before the Capitol Riot has told investigators that he did it because someone needed to “speak up” for the people who believed the 2020 election was stolen.

According to AP, the allegations against Brian J. Cole Jr., who was arrested earlier this month for placing the pipe bombs, came in a memo sent by the Justice Department arguing Cole should remain in custody. For the last four years, the pipe bombs have been one of the ongoing mysteries surrounding the events of Jan. 6. Cole’s alleged statements provide the most detailed accounts of what exactly led up to the pipe bombs being placed outside the DNC and RNC.

Cole was arrested on Dec. 4 at his home in Woodbridge, Virginia. Prosecutors say that while searching Cole’s home and car, investigators found shopping bags filled with components used for building bombs. Cole initially tried to deny he had any involvement in the placement of the pipe bombs. Still, prosecutors wrote that he eventually confessed, saying he did so because he felt disillusioned by the 2020 election. He said he was angry at both political parties and believed President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Cole allegedly told investigators that if people “feel that, you know, something as important as voting in the federal election is being tampered with, is being, you know, being — you know, relegated null and void, then, like, someone needs to speak up, right? Someone up top. You know, just to, just to at the very least calm things down.”

I’m having a hard time following Cole’s logic, considering that the lies regarding the 2020 election being stolen were largely being perpetuated by Trump, who was very much someone up top. I don’t know about you, but I feel like allegedly trying to commit an act of domestic terrorism is very much the opposite of calming things down.

Cole said “something just snapped” after “watching everything, just everything getting worse,” adding that he wanted to do something “to the parties” because “they were in charge,” according to the Justice Department’s memo. It honestly makes me concerned that someone who appears this, uh, simple, to put it politely, managed to evade federal law enforcement for nearly five years.

Cole went on to tell investigators that he “didn’t agree with what people were doing, like just telling half the country that they — that their — that they just need to ignore it. I didn’t think that was a good idea, so I went to the protest.”

Bruh, it’s not the fault of the Democrats or the people who didn’t vote for Trump that y’all are so incapable of processing an L that you believed a conspiracy theory perpetuated by a noted con man.

Cole did add that he was “pretty relieved” when neither bomb managed to go off, saying he placed them at night because he didn’t want anyone to get killed. Prosecutors said the fact that the bombs didn’t go off was pure luck and not due to a “lack of effort.”

“The defendant’s choice of targets risked the lives not only of innocent pedestrians and office workers but also of law enforcement, first responders, and national political leaders who were inside of the respective party headquarters or drove by them on January 6, 2021, including the Vice President-elect and Speaker of the House,” prosecutors wrote when arguing why Cole should remain in custody.

In the years since the Capitol Riot, there have been countless conspiracy theories about who placed the pipe bombs. Despite Cole fitting the profile of the gullible, perplexed folks who tragically gravitate toward this level of extremism, one look at AP’s comment section shows there are still folks who would rather buy into a conspiracy even when a pretty believable truth is staring them in the face.

What a time to be alive, indeed.

