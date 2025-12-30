Alleged victim says polite texts don't disprove abuse, as survivors often stay cordial due to power dynamics

New information has come out in the latest sexual assault lawsuit against Tyler Perry.

Mario Rodriguez, the man who has accused Perry of sexual assault and sexual battery, has responded following newly surfaced text messages between the pair.

“I want to briefly respond to what’s being said about me right now,” Rodriguez began in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “People are pointing to messages where I was polite, grateful, or vulnerable — and trying to use that to discredit me.”

The model filed a lawsuit against the filmmaker on Dec. 25, alleging that Perry assaulted him and made unwanted sexual advances while promising him acting roles.

He continued, “When someone has influence over your career, your income, your future, you don’t feel free. Survivors often stay cordial. They often ask for help when they feel desperate.” “That does not mean abuse didn’t happen,” Mario insisted. “Those text messages were sent to Perry at a time when I was especially vulnerable as can be seen from the context. Continued financial support and access are not inconsistent with abuse—they are often part of the power dynamics that follow it.”

Rodriguez, who appeared in a minor role in Perry’s 2016 movie Boo! A Madea Halloween, is now seeking $77 million in damages. Perry’s attorney Alex Spiro told PEOPLE when the suit was filed that it’s “nothing but a 77 million dollar money grab scam.”

Now, newly surfaced text messages show that Rodriguez referred to Perry as a “friend” over Thanksgiving 2024, speaking about his health and financial issues to the filmmaker just months before filing his lawsuit.

“Just know that I love you and I thank you for everything. I appreciate you to the moon,” one of Rodriguez’s alleged texts to Perry read. “You got my Mexican ass out of a lot of bad places and I just wanna tell you thank you.” “I can’t buy you anything, but I just wanna tell you that your boy right here appreciates you more than anything,” Rodriguez’s alleged text read. “Straight from my heart bro nothing I wouldn’t do for you man anyways enjoy your time and I hope I see you again soon.” Rodriguez went on to say in his statement regarding the text messages: “In many situations involving exploitation, money can function as a way to manage guilt, avoid conflict, or maintain silence. The existence of financial assistance does not disprove harm. It is entirely consistent with the complex realities survivors face after abuse.”

According to reports from Page Six, Rodriguez allegedly contacted Perry back in August to say he was struggling financially amid unspecified health issues before asking for money.

“Brother haven’t been feeling ok confused and lil nauseous I got blood work thinks its my teeth I know it’s none of your business idk what do I know I promised you I would never ask you for anything, but if it is what I think it is, I don’t think I could do it on my own because I barely pay my bills,” Rodriguez allegedly texted Perry on Aug. 31.

He allegedly went on to admit he was “scared af,” saying he didn’t want to “get sepsis like [his] dad and pass away…feel sick most days never told anybody this but my mom and everybody is starting to notice my broke ass. Don’t have insurance. i’d never lie to you, but I think that’s what wrong.”

“I just can’t go to the doctor because l can’t even afford it. I don’t want anything. I just wanna be OK. scared brother,” he concluded, per the outlet. It’s unclear if Perry responded.

Rodriguez is being represented by attorney Jonathan J. Delshad, who represented Derek Dixon, another actor who made similar allegations against Perry in June 2025. Perry has also denied those claims.

