Birthday Boy Tyrese Reflects On Samantha Lee Gibson Split, Says He Suffered $50M In Losses Over 4 Years

Just before jetting off to Turks and Caicos for his birthday, Tyrese said he felt “liberated” after finalizing a grueling four-year divorce. The crooner revealed Sunday, Dec. 28, that despite an estimated $50 million in losses, including $2 million in legal fees, he’s finally free and in a celebratory mood.



The Fast and the Furious actor took to social media to announce that he had settled his court proceedings with his former wife, Samantha Lee, after spending millions in legal fees and enduring public scrutiny. According to the singer, he’s so excited about being finished with his divorce that he wants to throw a legendary birthday party, especially since he estimates the divorce cost him over $50 million in total.

"I'm about to have a white party so legendary in Turks & Caicos, even the horse will have to be dripped in all white," he said in a caption. "After 4½ years, nearly $2M+ in legal fees, surviving one of the most emotionally draining seasons of my life…Still showing up. Still creating. Still loving. Still a great and present father."

He continued,

“Through the storm, I released BEAUTIFUL PAIN [ Tyrese.Tv ] an album I’m still amazed I actually finished. Endured almost $50M worth of public scrutiny, PR damage, and reputational attacks tied to divorce and child support battles the whole world got to witness. This Christmas, I spent it alone—not because I wanted to, but because I simply couldn’t bring my whole family together under one roof and do it ON THE LEVEL I’m used to doing it on…Daughter were still spoiled, And that truth humbled me deeply.”

Now the birthday boy is in Turks and preparing for an all-white party to mark his 46th birthday.

Tyrese Is Dating Zelie Timothy

Despite his tense relationship with his ex-wife, Ty Ty has had no problem forming a deep bond with his current girlfriend, Zelie Timothy. He celebrated their love in a lengthy caption back in November while seemingly letting the world know that he plans to make her the next Mrs. Gibson—one day. According to Tyrese, he’s afraid of tying the knot again, and he’s encouraging Zelie to be patient.

“The most unexpected love I’ve ever experienced…,” he said. “First came the flirting. Then came the connection. Then came the trauma bonding, two wounded souls seeing each other, holding each other, healing each other. Then the children bonded… and that changed everything. Loving me from where I was, through the longest divorce of my life privately and publicly, with the world watching.”

He continued,

“And with a clear path ahead no noise, no distractions, I had to admit to myself: I think I want to do this again. I’ve been encouraged by my brother and his wife…Both of them walked through divorces in front of the whole world, yet still chose love. @ZelieTimothy keep praying with me. I’m scared. I’m human. But my heart is telling me to push through the fear, the anxiety, and the memories of what could go wrong…”

Tyrese’s Marriage History

As BOSSIP previously reported, Tyrese married Norma Mitchell in 2007, and the couple divorced two years later. He married Samantha Lee in 2017 and filed for divorce three years later in 2020.

During an episode of Club Shay Shay, Tyrese spoke candidly about his feelings after the dissolution of his union with the latter.

“This is biblical companionship. Look it up, non biblical people. So I was not devastated when my divorce ended because I wanted someone or something to be with me. I got married because I wanted to do it for the rest of my life, because I loved the way I felt and what I had in my marriage and my family,” he told host Shannon Sharpe. “It became a world within a world within a world. And it was a world that I had never experienced prior to that. Honeymoon, love, beauty, magic, everything my brother…. f*****up there with the Care Bears, floating, bruh….If you get rid of the vibrator and the poodle, you’ll understand what I’m talking about…I was devastated and crushed. I let God down…. I gave God my word.”

One thing about Tyrese, he’s never afraid to share his feelings.

