Diddy’s Sons Announce Zeus Network Documentary About His Trial & Backlash Erupts

Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

Diddy’s RICO and sex trafficking trial may be over, as he was sentenced to 50 months in prison, but the documentary floodgates have just opened.

50 Cent’s four-part series Sean Combs: The Reckoning is already doing numbers on Netflix, with 21 million views in the opening week, and now streamer Zeus Network is entering the chat.

The streamer dropped a teaser trailer for what appears to be a documentary on Diddy’s trial, with his sons, Christian and Justin, taking part.

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A clip shows the two sons entering a room as news clips about the trial play in the background, with journalists screaming at them, questioning their father’s innocence, and jumping to get their reaction to his 4-year bid. Words flash across the screen about the trial’s journey, reading, “The rise. The family. The foes. The joy. The pain. Our voice. The loyalty. The betrayal. The highs. The lows. The love. The hate. The truth. The lies.”

After about 45 seconds, Justin receives a collect call from FCI Fort Dix, which is where their father’s being held. The clip ends, but not before announcing that the documentary is coming in 2026.

With the family’s involvement and teasing Diddy’s voice via jail call being featured, this doc will surely be more favorable than the one produced by longtime enemy 50 Cent.

The 50 doc also gave an inside look at the lead-up to the trial, featuring footage of private conversations Diddy had with his lawyers as they strategized about the legal proceedings ahead of his arrest.

Diddy took issue with the Netflix feature, as a spokesperson called it a “shameful hit piece” and confirmed “that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release.”

But as expected, social media is now pretty interested in getting first-hand takes from those closest to him in the Zeus production.

See the reactions below.