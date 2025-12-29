Source: David Madison / Getty

Marcus Freeman Commits To Notre Dame With Enhanced Contract Amid NFL Interest

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has solidified his future with the Fighting Irish, agreeing to an enhanced contract that places him among the top-paid coaches in college football.

This decision comes amidst significant interest from NFL teams, including the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans, who reportedly pursued Freeman for head coaching roles.

Freeman, who has led Notre Dame to a 43-12 record since taking over in 2021, confirmed his commitment to the program on social media.

The 39-year-old coach has been instrumental in maintaining Notre Dame’s competitive edge, guiding the team to a national championship appearance last season and a 10-2 record this year.

Despite being controversially left out of the College Football Playoff, Freeman’s leadership has kept the Fighting Irish consistently ranked among the nation’s best.

Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua emphasized the university’s dedication to retaining Freeman, describing his contract as a “living, breathing document” that will be revisited annually to ensure he remains at the top tier of college football coaches.

Bevacqua praised Freeman as the “absolute best coach in the country for Notre Dame,” highlighting his alignment with the program’s values and goals.

Freeman’s decision to stay provides much-needed stability for Notre Dame during a period of significant coaching turnover across college football.

With his new deal in place, Freeman is poised to lead the Fighting Irish in their pursuit of another national championship, further cementing his legacy at one of the sport’s most storied programs.

