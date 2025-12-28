Holidays Behind Bars: RHOA Star Kelli Ferrell’s Ex-Husband Jailed Due TO $60K In Back Child Support

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kelli Ferrell’s ex-husband, Mark, was found in contempt of court for being $61,992 behind in child support payments. He is currently being held for failure to pay.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the Ferrells have been embroiled in an ongoing legal battle over allegations of defamation, visitation for their children, and a dispute over their appearance on RHOA. However, it seems Mark has found himself in a $60K hole that put him behind bars this holiday season. Kelli, with the help of her fellow housewife castmate, Phaedra Parks, landed a major blow in their legal fight, putting her ex-hubby on the hook for at least $31,000 if he intends to become a free man.

Despite the judge ruling that his failure to pay was willful, Ferrell’s attorney claims that Mark offered “immediate access to $74,000 in escrowed funds from the sale of his home to satisfy the obligation in full,” the outlet reports. Upon paying the $31K, he will also be required to pay Kelli an extra $1,000 per month in addition to their previously agreed-upon child support of $3,991 monthly.

“On two separate occasions, Mr. Ferrell submitted partial child support payments in good faith. In both instances, Kelli and her attorneys rejected the payments and returned the funds, explicitly stating that no payments would be accepted unless the full amount was paid at once,” his legal team stated. “Today, a father sits in jail — not because he refused to support his children, but because the path to payment was blocked.”

Kelli didn’t let her troubles with her ex-hubby keep her down as she went about spreading holiday cheer to families in need in Decatur, GA. She, along with actor Skyh Black, filled the carts of pleasantly surprised families with toys, gift cards and the latest technology at a local Walmart.

