5 Things To Watch Before The End of 2025

Source: vasiliybudarin / Getty

The end of the year is here, but on The Morning Hustle Lore’l has been giving the best recommendations of the media you don’t want to miss. As the holidays season approaches it’s easy to get behind on your weekly watch list. Don’t sweat it. We’ve all been there.

From reality television to celebrity documentaries, the last few months of 2025 has given us a wide range of content that may have gotten lost in your end of year shuffle. So whether you’re sitting at home eating holiday leftovers, or working remote because you ran out of PTO: here are the TV shows and movies you can hit rewind on before you say goodbye to 2025.

Being Eddie (Netflix)

This Netflix documentary tackles the life and legendary career of Hollywood showstopper Eddie Murphy. From his time as a stand up comic and Saturday Night Live prodigy to taking over the box office, this is Eddie like never before. This intimate look at the life of an icon is worth the watch.