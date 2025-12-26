5 Things To Watch Before The End of 2025
- Eddie Murphy documentary 'Being Eddie' offers intimate look at legendary career.
- Ryan Murphy's 'All's Fair' legal drama features an all-female law firm in LA.
- Hulu's 'Reasonable Doubt' Season 3 follows a defense attorney's personal and professional life.
The end of the year is here, but on The Morning Hustle Lore’l has been giving the best recommendations of the media you don’t want to miss. As the holidays season approaches it’s easy to get behind on your weekly watch list. Don’t sweat it. We’ve all been there.
From reality television to celebrity documentaries, the last few months of 2025 has given us a wide range of content that may have gotten lost in your end of year shuffle. So whether you’re sitting at home eating holiday leftovers, or working remote because you ran out of PTO: here are the TV shows and movies you can hit rewind on before you say goodbye to 2025.
Being Eddie (Netflix)
This Netflix documentary tackles the life and legendary career of Hollywood showstopper Eddie Murphy. From his time as a stand up comic and Saturday Night Live prodigy to taking over the box office, this is Eddie like never before. This intimate look at the life of an icon is worth the watch.
All’s Fair (Hulu)
Beautiful gowns and colorful silhouettes are the draw for Ryan Murphy’s latest contribution to the small screen. Anchored by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, and Neicy Nash, All’s Fair takes audiences into the world of an all female law firm. Los Angeles is the backdrop for this high powered legal drama.
Reasonable Doubt Season 3 (Hulu)
If you need a show worthy of a binge, season 3 of the Hulu hit Reasonable Doubt made it’s return. This series is gives a look into the life of a LA defense attorney, Jax Stewart, as she goes through the ringer of balancing family, friends, and (sometimes) criminal clients.
The Lowdown (FX)
Ethan Hawke leads this FX series that takes us to Tulsa. Following a self proclaimed “truthstorian”, viewers go on a wild ride with Lee Raybon as he searches for the truth by any means necessary.
Starting 5 Season 2 (Netflix)
If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like taking the court as an NBA giant, then this is the series for you. Returning for its second season, Netflix’s Starting 5 follows Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, and James Harden behind the scenes of their team’s season.
RELATED STORIES:
Megan Wants To Do Super Bowl Halftime? But Find Out Our Favorite!
Love Beyond Walls Founder is The Morning Hustle’s Hustler of the Week
EXCLUSIVE: Tamar Braxton On New Album, Internet Rumors, & TV Drama
5 Things To Watch Before The End of 2025 was originally published on themorninghustle.com