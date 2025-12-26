Montell Jordan Reveals He is Cancer Free for the Second Time

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

On Friday afternoon, the day after Christmas, singer Montell Jordan announced on social media that he is cancer-free.

The 57-year-old R&B singer said on Instagram that on Christmas morning, his doctors called and said that his cancer, which returned in early fall of this year, was undetectable in most recent lab tests.

Jordan was first diagnosed with cancer in early 2024 after a Prostate-Specific Antigen test. Nearly a year after having his prostate removed, follow-up scans detected cancer in his lymph nodes and he announced that his cancer had returned in September of this year.

“Early detection is the thing that allows me to have a choice to treat [my cancer] and live and to continue giving myself the best quality of life possible,” Jordan told PEOPLE in September.

Jordan said that he underwent “37 proton therapy treatments,” along with holistic treatments and lifestyle changes, and that he is now cancer-free once again.

The singer has expressed that he continues to talk about his cancer diagnosis to bring awareness and remove the stigma. Because it “deals with manhood,” he said to PEOPLE, “that is definitely a reason why men don’t talk about it.”

Jordan has also been documenting his journey in partnership with nonprofit Zero Prostate Cancer and plans on sharing his health journey in a documentary of his life called Sustain, coming sometime next year.

