Fabolous Takes Aim At 50 Cent In New Freestyle?

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

We’re just a few days before the clock takes us into 2026, but Fabolous is making it feel like 2006. The Brooklyn rapper allegedly took aim at 50 Cent on a Christmas Day freestyle that’s raised quite a few eyebrows in the Hip-Hop community.

Just days after watching 50 Cent get into a petty war of words with his fellow Let’s Rap About It podcast co-hosts Jim Jones and Maino over their opinions on his documentary about Diddy, Fabolous apparently decided to insert himself into the debate with a scathing freestyle riddled with references and metaphors that lead right back to the rapper turned TV producer (Power).

This past Christmas, the Let’s Rap About It co-hosts each dropped a freestyle in the booth to showcase their individual talents for their fans, but things got really interesting when it was Fabolous’ turn to spit and boy did the man not disappoint. Aside from clearly being the most lyrically gifted amongst the group (no shots), Fab turned back the hands of time not only by demonstrating that his pen is still as sharp as it was in the early 2000’s, but by throwing some subliminal shots at the one-time G-Unit general that only true Hip-Hop fans would understand.

Love News? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Revving things up by referencing 50’s song “Window Shopper” at the beginning of his verse saying “Them window shoppers ain’t really gon’ cop nada/My dog told me to give him the word and shots folla/I’ll let him off the leash like Nino’s rottweiler,” Fab’s onslaught of 50 Cent related references only lead to more pearl clutching and face scrunching as it went on.

Touching on his baby mother, Daphne Joy, who was said to have gotten involved in Diddy’s alleged freak offs after giving birth to 50’s son, Fab spit some wild bars saying, “You know I got Power, your shorty got hot showered,” before adding some subliminal threats by once again using a classic 50 Cent song title saying “The blick like a ‘Magic Stick,’ your top voila/roof gone, Dre and Snoop in a drop Pala, screaming ‘let me ride!’ them youngn’s got diabolic/leave ya whip leaning like they pop hydraulics.”

Well… damn!

It goes without saying that 50 Cent can’t clap back on a track because he’s not the rapper he was in the 2000’s, but he is King Petty out on these streets so best believe he’ll be using whatever resources he can to try to embarrass or humiliate Fab and his team any way he can.

What do y’all think about Fabolous’ new freestyle? How do you think 50 Cent will respond? Let us know in the comments section below.

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Fabolous Takes Aim At 50 Cent In New Freestyle? was originally published on hiphopwired.com