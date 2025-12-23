Police Arrest Suspect In Robbery of 6ix9ine’s Florida Home

Source: Jose Devillegas / Getty

6ix9ine’s Florida home was recently robbed, and police say they may have identified a suspect.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a person is now in custody in connection with the New York rapper’s home invasion. Nineteen-year-old Pedro Rodriguez has been charged with felonies tied to the incident, including armed home invasion with a firearm, false imprisonment, grand theft, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver.

The investigation remains ongoing, as authorities are still searching for anyone else who may have been involved in the crime. No official statement has been made by law enforcement or by 6ix9ine regarding whether any property was stolen or if there was damage to the home during the invasion.

The GUMMO rapper is also dealing with legal issues of his own as he prepares to return to prison at the top of the year. He was sentenced to three months for violating the terms of his supervised release after being caught with MDMA and being linked to an assault that occurred inside a Florida mall. He is scheduled to begin his sentence Jan. 6 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Despite the circumstances, 6ix9ine told TMZ he isn’t worried and plans to use the time to get back in shape. He even shared his unconventional diet plan, claiming he’ll eat just one box of Oreo cookies a day to lose weight.

