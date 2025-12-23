Big Brother Star Mickey Lee In Critical Condition: How You Can Help

Mickey Lee, a Big Brother contestant, is fighting for her life after cardiac arrests following flu complications.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to cover medical expenses, as insurance won't cover all the costs.

The Big Brother community is coming together to show support and spread awareness about cardiac episode symptoms.

The Big Brother family and fans across the nation are sending prayers up for Season 27 star Mickey Lee, who is currently fighting for her life. The 35-year-old reality TV favorite, known for her vibrant energy and strategic gameplay, is reportedly in critical condition in the ICU after suffering a series of cardiac arrests following severe complications from the flu.

This sudden and shocking health crisis has left Mickey’s family facing an enormous emotional and financial mountain to climb. Mickey, an event curator and creative force originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and now based in Atlanta, brought undeniable charm and authenticity to our screens. She wasn’t just a contestant; she was a sister, a competitor, and a bright light who represented Black women with strength and flair during her time in the house.

Now, that light needs our collective support to keep shining.

On December 22, her family took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news, calling on the community to rally around Mickey during this terrifying time.

“She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging,” the post read.

The family emphasized that the medical crisis has created a severe financial strain, from mounting hospital bills to the costs of long-term recovery and rehabilitation.

In true community spirit, a GoFundMe campaign has been established to support Mickey’s medical journey. The fund aims to cover expenses that insurance won’t touch, including specialized ICU care, rehabilitation, and travel costs for her family to stay by her side. As of Monday, the fundraiser had raised over $6,000 of its initial $13,000 goal, but there is still a long way to go to ensure Mickey gets the care she deserves without burying her loved ones in debt.

We know the power of our community when we come together. Mickey touched so many lives with her bold personality and unforgettable presence. Former housemates, including Jimmy Heagerty and Rachel Reilly, have already publicly shared their prayers and support, showing that the bonds formed in the house go deeper than the game.

Let’s show Mickey and her family the same love she showed us—because this could happen to any of us or someone we love. Cardiac episodes often come with warning signs like chest pain, shortness of breath, or sudden dizziness. Knowing these symptoms and acting fast can save lives.



