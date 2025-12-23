John Moore / CECOT / CBS

CBS News is now being labeled state-run television on social media after the last-minute decision to pull a story about Donald Trump’s modern-day concentration camp in Venezuela, CECOT.

Bari Weiss isn’t trying to beat the allegations that she is a Donald Trump ally following this latest move.

CBS News is currently feeling the wrath of social media after it pulled what would have been a very damaging report on the infamous CECOT prison in El Salvador.

60 Minutes was set to broadcast a report featuring a group of Venezuelan men who thought they were being deported back to their countries, but instead were sent to CECOT. However, the story was pulled just two hours before it was set to air.

On the news program’s social media platforms announcing the update, the post read, “The broadcast lineup for tonight’s edition of 60 Minutes has been updated. Our report ‘Inside CECOT’ will air in a future broadcast.”

Social Media Didn’t Waste Time Calling Bari Weiss Out

The fallout from the decision was instant, with the recently installed editor-in-chief, Bari Weis, catching all the flak on social media.

“Reminder that Bari Weiss has never been a journalist ever — she has spent her short career on the opinion side only, and before that was a college kid trying to get Palestinians teachers fired. So of course she sees a 60 Minutes episode she doesn’t like and just spikes it,” one user said on social media.

Another user on X added, “Love how Bari Weiss and Elon Musk are like NO censorship, until they run and network or platform, then it’s ALL censorship! Nothing worse than self-righteous hypocrites!”

An internal email is now floating online, and it’s making Weiss look bad because it appears that Weiss pulled reporter Sharyn Alfonsi’s piece for political reasons.

“Our story was screened five times and cleared by both CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices,” Alfonsi wrote. “It is factually correct.”

Alfonsi’s claims dispute what Weiss said during a morning editorial call in which she said that Weiss pulled the piece because it “did not advance the ball.”

Well, if Weiss’ goal was to keep people from talking about CECOT, she has failed miserably in her goal becuase the dam is breaking, with people sharing more accounts and other stories about the prison that the Trump Administration has been sending illegally detained migrants to.

Some folks are even sharing the trailer for the episode airing days before the segment was set to air.

We shall see if the segment will ever see the light of day and if the social media bullying works.