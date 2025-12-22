Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: “He’s No MLK”

Steve Marcus / Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle isn’t afraid to speak his mind, and that continued to be the case on his surprise Netflix special, Unstoppable.

One person who does not fear being canceled is Dave Chappelle, as he continues to prove that he is immune to calls for him to be sent to the internet gulag.

Following Anthony Joshua knocking out annoying troll Jake Paul for the culture, Netflix hit us with another gift in the form of a Dave Chappelle special, and as expected, as Joshua did in the sixth round of the “fight,” the legendary comedian didn’t hold any punches.

Love Philly's R&B station? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After talking about Jimmy Kimmel’s unjust suspension at the hands of ABC over comments he made about Kirk’s death in September, Chappelle said, “I’ll tell you what I don’t believe, and the whites were quick to say this: Charlie Kirk was this generation’s Martin Luther King .”

Chappelle took even more shots at Kirk, describing him as a “motherf**king internet personality” and nothing like MLK.

“Charlie Kirk is a motherf**king internet personality — by design. Fundamentally, he can’t function like Dr. King. Internet n***as are negative because they have to be,” said. “No one will engage them unless they say shit unless that makes them upset. Can you image if Dr. King was behaving like Charlie Kirk? Smash that like button and subscribe! Follow me for more content like that! I believe all Black people should be free, change my mind!”

Dave Chappelle Responds To Bill Maher & Others Critical of His Performance In Saudi Arabia

Chappelle wasn’t done speaking his mind. He also called out fellow comedian and host of Real Time on HBO, Bill Maher, for criticizing him about performing in Saudi Arabia.

Chappelle said he didn’t feel any “guilt” for taking part in the comedy festival and also clapped back at his critics who brought up murdered journalist Jamal Kashoggi while staying silent on the thousands of journalists killed by the Israeli military.

“They said, ‘Well, Saudi Arabia killed a journalist’ and rest in peace Jamal Khashoggi,” Chappelle said. “I’m sorry that he got murdered in such a heinous fashion. And also, look bro, Israel’s killed 240 journalists in the last three months so I didn’t know y’all were still counting.”

Social media is currently lauding Chappelle for saying what’s on their minds, but won’t dare say it at the risk of losing their jobs, unlike other unfortunate souls who dared bring up Charlie Kirk’s past problematic statements.

You can see those reactions below.