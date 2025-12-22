Dallas Austin Says Macy Gray Allegedly Groped Him In Studio

Dallas Austin, a veteran producer who crafted hits for Boyz II Men, TLC, Monica, and other notable acts, dropped a bombshell tidbit in a recent interview. Sitting down with ExpediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris podcast, Dallas Austin shared a story of when singer Macy Gray allegedly groped him.

Dallas Austin, 54, appeared on the latest episode of ExpediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris, discussing his early beginnings and mentioning some of the musical acts he’s worked with since the 1990s. The Atlanta by way of Columbus native shared with Tip “T.I.” Harris an over-the-top tale regarding a studio session with Macy Gray that led to the alleged incident in question.

Austin went to Los Angeles to work on Gray’s 2003 album, The Trouble With Being Myself, producing several tracks across the release. Austin recalled a moment where he encountered Gray’s team in the studio ahead of meeting the singer herself, and things took a turn from there.

Love Philly's R&B station? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“The same night, I come to the studio,” Austin said. “She comes to the studio with another friend of ours — a girl I know. She come sits next to me and she sticks her hands down my pants, inside my underwear, squeezes me and then goes, ‘Ooh, nice,’ and then took her hand out of my pants.”

Austin explained to T.I. that he felt violated but that he also froze in the moment and didn’t immediately react. What took Austin aback was that there were several people around who didn’t seemingly respond to what occurred, and shared with T.I. that he cried in the car afterwards.

T.I. did cautiously say that while what Austin went through was no laughing matter, the pair shared a laugh bout it.

Austin also shared a story of when Gray borrowed his car for a night on the town and got lost, maintaining at the end of the story that he has no issue with Macy Gray.

Check out Dallas Austin and T.I.’s chat below.

—

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Dallas Austin Says Macy Gray Allegedly Groped Him In Studio was originally published on hiphopwired.com