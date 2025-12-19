WRNB Winning Weekend: RNB Rockin Eve With Kevin Ross

Source: Creative Services / General

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Level 3, 2613 West Huntingdon Park, during RNB Rockin’ Eve in Philadelphia.

Enjoy a live performance from Kevin Ross, plus a live radio broadcast hosted by SheJay Divine Martino with DJ Caesar in the mix. Guests will receive a complimentary champagne toast at midnight as Philly welcomes 2026.

Want to go!?

Text NYE as one word to 71007 to qualify to win a four-pack of tickets. Texting enters you automatically. Message and data rates may apply.

RNB Rockin Eve is powered by Nightlife Nation and 100.3 WRNB.

