The Weeknd Secures $1 Billion Catalog Deal — Keeps Creative Control

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The Weeknd has secured a landmark $1 billion deal for his music catalog. The agreement ranks among the largest in music history. Despite the massive sale, the artist will retain full creative control over his work.

Sources close to the deal say the agreement includes his recorded music and publishing rights. The buyer, a major investment firm focused on music assets, will receive long-term financial participation. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will continue to decide how his music is used.

This detail sets the deal apart from many past catalog sales. Artists often give up control in exchange for large payouts. Tesfaye chose a different path. He protected his artistic freedom while securing generational wealth.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Weeknd built his catalog over more than a decade. He released multiple chart-topping albums and global hits. Songs like “Blinding Lights” and “Starboy” broke streaming records. His music continues to dominate radio, film, and advertising.

Industry experts say the deal reflects confidence in his long-term value. His catalog generates steady revenue across platforms. Streaming numbers remain strong worldwide. Licensing demand also continues to grow.

Tesfaye has recently expanded beyond music. He has moved into acting, television production, and brand partnerships. Maintaining control of his catalog allows him to align music with future creative projects.

The deal also highlights a broader trend in the industry. Investors continue to pour money into proven catalogs. However, artists now negotiate stronger terms. Many want ownership, control, and flexibility.

Fans reacted quickly to the news online. Many praised Tesfaye for protecting his vision. Others called the deal a smart business move.

At 34, The Weeknd remains at the peak of his career. He shows no signs of slowing down. This deal strengthens his position as both an artist and a businessman.

With full creative control intact, Tesfaye now holds one of the most powerful catalogs in modern music.

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025