The Oscars To Move To YouTube Starting In 2029

The Academy Awards will move to YouTube beginning in 2029. The show will stream for free worldwide. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the decision on Tuesday.

The move marks a major shift for one of Hollywood’s most famous events. For decades, the Oscars aired on traditional television. Recently, ratings have declined. Younger viewers have turned to online platforms instead.

Academy leaders said the change is meant to reach a larger global audience. YouTube is available in more than 100 countries. The platform also supports live streaming, subtitles, and multiple languages. This will make the show easier to watch for millions of fans.

The ceremony will still be produced as a live event. Celebrities will walk the red carpet as usual. Awards will be presented in the same format. However, the broadcast will include digital-only features. Viewers can expect live chats, behind-the-scenes clips, and interactive polls.

The Academy confirmed that no paid subscription will be required. Anyone with internet access will be able to watch. The organization said this was a key part of the agreement.

YouTube executives praised the partnership. They called it a historic moment for online streaming. They also said the Oscars fit well with YouTube’s push into live global events.

Television networks will continue airing the Oscars through 2028. After that, YouTube will become the exclusive streaming home. Highlights and clips will remain available after the show ends.

Reactions from Hollywood have been mixed. Some industry veterans worry about losing tradition. Others believe the move is long overdue. Many younger creators welcomed the news.

Media analysts say this could change how major award shows operate. Other events may follow the same path if the move succeeds.

The first YouTube-streamed Oscars will take place in March 2029. The Academy said more details will be announced closer to the date.

