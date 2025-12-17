Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Leon Thomas Teams Up With Disclosure on New Track “Deeper”

Alt-R&B standout Leon Thomas is closing out 2025 on a high note with a new collaboration alongside electronic music duo Disclosure.

The track, titled “Deeper,” blends Disclosure’s signature electronic production with Thomas’ emotionally charged vocals, creating a sound that feels both urgent and immersive.

Produced by Disclosure’s Guy Lawrence, “Deeper” moves at a propulsive pace, driven by a beat that mirrors the intensity of longing and connection.

Leon Thomas leans fully into that emotion, singing about wanting to escape the noise of the world and sink into something more intimate and meaningful.

Disclosure shared their excitement about the collaboration, noting that they reached out after hearing Thomas’ breakout song “Mutt.”

The duo explained that his voice fit the production effortlessly and that the record came together naturally during a studio session in Los Angeles.

Originally titled “Aquatic,” the song’s underwater-inspired soundscape shaped both the theme and lyrics, which were completed in a single afternoon.

“Deeper” continues Disclosure’s recent run of high-profile collaborations.

Earlier this year, they released “one2three” with Chris Lake and Leven Kali, followed by “NO CAP” with Anderson .Paak, which has since earned a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Meanwhile, Leon Thomas is having a career-defining year.

He leads all R&B artists with six Grammy nominations at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year for MUTT.

His breakout single “Mutt” also cracked the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10, further solidifying his rise.

Thomas is currently on his sold-out Mutts Don’t Heel World Tour, which runs through April 2026.

He also released his PHOLKS EP earlier this year and has been featured on a wide range of collaborations throughout 2025, working with artists like Coco Jones, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Wale, Aminé, Sasha Keable, Venna, and more.

With “Deeper,” Disclosure and Leon Thomas deliver a track that bridges electronic and R&B worlds seamlessly — emotional, rhythmic, and built for both late-night listening and festival stages.

Stream “Deeper” by Disclosure featuring Leon Thomas now.

