ACA Cuts, Vet Concerns, & Economic Woes: Sybil Wilkes: What We Need To Know 12.17.25
- Millions of Americans will see higher health insurance costs as enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies are set to expire.
- Some Black veterans are warning young people against military service, citing a less welcoming environment under the Trump administration.
- A GoFundMe report reveals a 20% spike in campaigns for basic needs like rent and groceries, highlighting growing financial struggles nationwide.
Millions of Americans are poised to face higher health insurance premiums as enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies are set to expire at the end of December. House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed he will not bring a vote to extend the subsidies, citing a failure to reach an agreement with centrist Republican members during internal negotiations. The decision ensures that individuals and families who receive health coverage through the ACA marketplace will see their costs rise in the new year.
In other news, some Black veterans are expressing caution and urging young people to reconsider military service. They cite a feeling that the armed forces have become less safe and welcoming under the Trump administration. Concerns have grown following the removal of senior Black leaders and public criticism of diversity initiatives. A notable example mentioned was President Trump’s firing of former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. However, this view is not universal. Others within the community argue that enlisting remains crucial for Black Americans to maintain and grow their influence within the military’s ranks.
On the economic front, a new report from GoFundMe highlights growing financial strain across the country. The platform’s annual analysis revealed a 20% increase in campaigns created to cover basic needs like rent, groceries, and utilities over the past year. This surge reflects widespread affordability concerns. Economists connect this trend to several factors, including slower wage growth, weakening consumer confidence, and softer hiring, painting a picture of increasing economic pressure on households.
Finally, in a lighter cultural note, Dictionary.com has named “67” as its word of the year. The numerical phrase, which gained viral popularity among children and teens, particularly on social media, has no definitive meaning. It functions primarily as an inside joke. Dictionary.com explained that the selection of “67” reflects current trends in language and communication, acknowledging the quirky and often nonsensical nature of viral online content, even while admitting they are not entirely sure what it means.
