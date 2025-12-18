Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

As tributes flowed in for the late director and actor Rob Reiner, President Donald Trump used his Truth Social platform to bash him. In a press event at the White House on Monday (December 15), when questioned about his remarks, Trump showed no regret or remorse. That has earned him even more scorn, particularly from social media users and even some Republican Party members.



News of the details behind the death of Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, was still sending shockwaves through the public when Trump blasted Reiner in a Truth Social post. The lengthy post claimed the 78-year-old died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

When asked if he stood by his comments during the press briefing, Trump replied, “I thought he was very bad for our country.” Later, when asked about how some Republicans criticized his comments, he wasn’t moved. “I wasn’t a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned,” adding: “I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all ‒ in any way, shape or form.”