Haverford High School Shut Down Early Due To Threats

The students at Haverford High school in Delawarre County are being dismissed early after a threat was made. This just happend this morning (Wednesday, Dec 17) right when school started.

Local news in the Delaware County area went to the scene of the school to see to find out more infomation. Officers have been searching the building and the whole school was evacuated.

School officials say that students and staff are safe. They were taken in the middle of the school for a safety hudle before the early dismissal.

This story is still developing,.

