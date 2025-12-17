Ciara Headlines First Ever Tiktok Awards Show

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Ciara is making headlines this week as the headlining performer for TikTok’s first-ever awards show in the United States. The event will take place on Thursday, December 18, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The awards show, called the TikTok Awards, celebrates creators, trends, and moments that defined the year on the social media platform. It is the first time TikTok is hosting a major awards ceremony in the U.S. after earlier versions in other countries.

TikTok announced Ciara as the main musical guest and headliner. The Grammy-winning singer and dancer is known for hits like Goodies and 1, 2 Step. She has a long history with dance and music, making her a natural fit for the platform.

Ciara shared that she feels honored to perform for the TikTok community. She said the platform has a special role in entertainment and that the awards celebrate creativity, movement, and expression.

The show will stream live on TikTok starting at 6 p.m. PT, with red carpet coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT. Fans can also watch the event on Tubi, where it will be available on demand after the live broadcast.

Hosts and presenters include La La Anthony, Paris Hilton, Bethenny Frankel, and popular TikTok creators. Together, they will present awards in categories like Creator of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

The TikTok Awards aim to honor a wide range of creative voices. From fashion and beauty to education and lifestyle, the event highlights the content that shaped conversations online this year.

For Ciara, this moment is another milestone in her career. It also shows how social media stars and platforms are changing the way entertainment is recognized.

