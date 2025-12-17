Nelly Surprises Fans With St. Lunatics Reunion Album

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Nelly shocked fans on Tuesday with a major announcement. The St. Lunatics are officially back. The St. Louis rap group revealed plans for a new reunion album. It will be their first full project together in 25 years.

Even bigger news followed shortly after. Metro Boomin is set to executive produce the album. The Grammy-winning producer confirmed his role on social media. He called the project “a full-circle moment for hip-hop.”

The St. Lunatics include Nelly, Murphy Lee, Ali, Kyjuan, and City Spud. The group rose to fame in the late 1990s. They helped define the sound of Midwest rap. Their debut album, Free City, was released in 2001 and went multi-platinum.

Nelly said the reunion came together naturally. He explained that the group never lost their bond. Timing, however, was always the issue. This year felt right, he said. Fans had been asking for it for years.

Metro Boomin brings a modern edge to the project. He is known for his work with Future, Drake, and 21 Savage. His involvement signals a blend of old-school energy and new-school sound. Industry insiders expect the album to bridge generations.

The group has already been back in the studio. Recording sessions reportedly took place in St. Louis and Atlanta. Several guest features are rumored but not yet confirmed. The group is keeping most details under wraps.

A release date has not been announced. The album is expected to arrive in 2026. A tour may follow shortly after.

Fans flooded social media with excitement. Many called it one of the year’s biggest surprises. For hip-hop lovers, the St. Lunatics’ return marks a historic moment.

