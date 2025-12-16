Scotty ATL & Tyler Chronicles Talk ‘Vera’s Holiday Flop’ on BET+

Vera's Holiday Flop brings hilarious holiday chaos to BET+ on December 18.

Scotty ATL and Tyler Chronicles deliver standout performances as supporting cast members.

A community watch party at Scotty's business celebrates Black entrepreneurship and the film's release.

Source: R1 Digital

The holiday season is officially in full swing, and you know what that means—it’s time to queue up the holiday movies. There is nothing quite like gathering the family, grabbing some snacks, and settling in for a film that feels like home. This year, BET+ is adding some serious flavor to your watchlist with the upcoming release of Vera’s Holiday Flop, dropping exclusively on December 18.

We sat down with two of the film’s stars, the multi-talented Scotty ATL and comedian extraordinaire Tyler Chronicles, to get the inside scoop on the filming process, their characters, and why this movie needs to be on your radar.

A Fresh Take on Holiday Chaos

Black holiday movies have become a staple of the culture. They give us laughter, love, and usually a little bit of messy family drama that we can all relate to. Vera’s Holiday Flop promises to deliver all of that and then some.

While details on the full plot are being kept under wraps to preserve the surprise, the title alone suggests we are in for some hilarious mishaps. When things go “flop” during the holidays, it usually means the comedy is about to hit the ceiling.

Behind the Scenes with the Cast

Transitioning from the recording booth or the comedy stage to the movie set is no small feat, but Scotty ATL and Tyler Chronicles made it look easy. The energy on set was reportedly electric, with both men bringing their unique flair to the production.

Tyler Chronicles on the “Dope” Experience

Tyler Chronicles, known for keeping us laughing with his stand-up and internet sketches, steps into the role of Barry. When asked about his time working on the project, Tyler kept it real and positive.

“It was a dope experience,” Tyler shared.

For fans of Tyler, seeing him flex his acting chops is a major win. His comedic timing is undeniable, and bringing that energy to a scripted character like Barry is sure to provide some of the movie’s standout moments.

Scotty ATL: bringing the Hustle to Hollywood

Scotty ATL isn’t just known for his music; he’s an entrepreneur with a serious work ethic. That hustle translated perfectly to the movie set. According to the production team, Scotty was a dream to work with—always on time, incredibly helpful, and buzzing with excitement about the project.

Scotty’s enthusiasm went beyond just knowing his lines. He was fully invested in making the scenes feel authentic, even stepping up to provide props to ensure the vibe was right. When you have talent that is willing to go the extra mile to make a scene work, you know the final product is going to be special.

Atlanta Stand Up: Community Events

You can’t talk about this movie without talking about the city that raised it. Atlanta continues to prove why it is the Black Hollywood of the South. The rollout for Vera’s Holiday Flop is deeply rooted in the A, with events that celebrate the community and the culture.

The Official Watch Party

For those who want to celebrate the release day with the community, there is a move for that. A special watch party will be hosted at The Shop at Grills by Scottie on December 18, the same day the movie hits BET+.

This isn’t just a movie release; it’s a celebration of Black business. Hosting the event at Scotty’s own establishment highlights the importance of circulating our dollars and supporting our own ventures. It’s the perfect way to support the movie and a local business simultaneously.

Why We Are Tuning In

Representation matters, especially during the holidays. We love seeing our stories, our faces, and our humor on screen. Platforms like BET+ are giving a voice to creators and opportunities to talent like Scotty ATL and Tyler Chronicles to shine on a massive stage.

Supporting movies like Vera’s Holiday Flop sends a message that we want more of this content. We want more opportunities for our rappers, comedians, and creatives to cross over into film. We want more stories that look and sound like us.

How to Watch

Get your popcorn ready and make sure your subscription is active.

Movie: Vera’s Holiday Flop

Vera’s Holiday Flop Release Date: December 18

December 18 Where to Watch: BET+

