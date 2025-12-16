Stephen A. Smith Rips Trump For His “Disgusting” Comments On Rob Reiner’s Murder

Source:

Hollywood was rocked over the weekend with the discovery that director Rob Reiner and his wife were killed in their own home.

Their 30-year-old son, Nick, is the main suspect in the double homicide, and to make matters worse, Donald Trump had an extremely disrespectful response.

As many Republicans — like Senator John Kennedy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Kentucky representative Thomas Massie— rebuke his latest Truth Social rant, Stephen A. Smith is also calling him out on the newest episode of his Straight Shooter podcast.

He begins, saying the president’s comments are in “an acerbic and disgusting manner” that “is beneath the office of the presidency.”

The ESPN pundit compares Reiner’s tragic murder to Charlie Kirk’s, explaining that when they’re killed isn’t the time to point out their political views, and Trump should show more restraint.

“I’m talking about prioritizing a core level of decency where somebody gets murdered,” Smith said. “That ain’t the time to be sticking out your chest and basically indicating that they brought it on themselves. There should never be any place for violence.”

Smith continues to rip Trump, wishing he’d stick to politics so he could “engage in healthy debate” about the president on topics like tariffs, the border, healthcare, and the effect of inflation on the economy.

He went on to call Trump’s move a show of “classlessness” and “juvenile tendencies,” categorizing it as “the kind of stuff that is going to get the GOP folks out of office.”

Hours after the murder, Trump took to social media, calling it a “very sad thing” and referring to Reiner as a “tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star.”

But then he alludes to the cause of the director’s murder being his disapproval of Trump, writing he passed “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

He added that Reiner “was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness…”

See social media’s response to Trump’s latest controversy below.