Director Kash Patel Slammed For Handling of Brown University Shooting

Anna Moneymaker / Kash Patel

Mr. “I’ll See You In Valhalla” Kash Patel continues to prove he is unfit for his current job.

Donald Trump’s DEI Hire, Kash Patel, who was given the role of director of the FBI fresh off experience as a conspiracy-peddling podcaster, added another blunder to his growing list of gaffes since taking on the role.

Following the tragic and fatal mass shooting at Brown University, Patel is currently feeling the heat on social media for his handling of the investigation.

Local law enforcement took the unusual step of publicly faulting the FBI after a person of interest, whom Patel and even President Trump quickly jumped on social media to announce they had in custody, was eventually released due to a lack of evidence.

Donald Trump & His Administration Blamed The University For The Bungling

Love Philly's R&B station? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As expected, Trump and his administration didn’t take responsibility, and even Orange Mussolini blamed the school for his FBI’s bungling of the case.

What’s worse, Patel’s mishandling of the investigation left students feeling less safe, and according to former Homeland Security official Juliette Kayyem, speaking with CNN News Central anchor John Berman, delayed the investigation by “18 hours.”

Per Raw Story:

The person of interest, I think the FBI was sort of saying, ‘we’ve got our guy,’ and disclosures by Director [Kash] Patel delayed this 18 hours,” Kayyem said. “I will tell you, I saw pictures of them looking through the snow and everything. It snowed, you and I were standing here in the snow on Sunday. Most evidence is now gone, right, so if he drops something, if there were fingerprints or whatever, most of it will be gone.

“So there, I mean, and they admit it, they’re delayed about 18 to 24 hours. Also, students are gone. You know, memories lapse, people are all around the country, around the world now who may have been in that building. So it’s just going to be harder for them.”

Kash Patel Doesn’t Seem Bothered About His Latest Mistake

Well, if you think this would be keeping Kash Patel up at night, NOPE, you guessed wrong. Patel had time to be on a podcast with his country-music-singing girlfriend, whom he has no issue wasting our tax dollars to protect.

Bruh.

Social media is also going in on Jet Setting Patel; you can see those reactions below.