Mick Foley Dumps WWE Over The Company’s Ties To Donald Trump

It’s no secret that the WWE has a MAGA problem, and like some fans who have checked out, wrestling legend Mick Foley is over it.

Mick Foley, a man who has gone by many names in the WWE and is considered, without debate, to be an icon in the business, took a stand against the company he used to wrestle for. It’s all because of the company’s ties to Trump and his abhorrent comments about the late Rob Reiner following his tragic murder.

Taking to Instagram, Foley told his 637,000-plus followers that he will no longer be working with the WWE and that he informed the sports entertainment company that he “would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office.”

“I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy,” Foley wrote in the IG post.

Foley Reveals He Has Been “Concerned” About The WWE’s Close Relationship With Donald Trump

The “final straw” that made Foley say I’m done was Trump’s comments mocking and belittling beloved Hollywood director Rob Reiner after he was found dead alongside his wife in their Los Angeles home Sunday afternoon.

A source close to the matter said the couple died from stab wounds, and local law enforcement have charged Reiner’s troubled son, Nick, with the murder of his parents.

“While I have been concerned about WWE’s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who “looks like an immigrant”) — reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me,” Foley wrote.

The WWE x Trump Relationship Broken Down

Trump’s relationship with the WWE is no secret. Linda McMahon, the wife of embattled WWE’s former owner, Vince McMahon, is a supporter of Orange Mussolini and is hilariously serving as his Secretary of Education, spearheading the dismantling of the government department.

In his first term, she headed the Small Business Administration.

Paul Levesque, the current Chief Content Officer of the WWE, has also expressed admiration for Trump during an appearance on The Flagrant Podcast.

“I think Trump’s ability as an orator – like him or hate him – the way he does it, he’s charismatic in so many ways,” Levesque said.

He continued, “I think he likes getting under people’s skin. I think he likes generating heat the way he does. It’s amazing, and it’s genius, and it worked in our business. Do I think he got that from our business? I think he innately understands that. It’s been his whole life.”

We can’t forget the late Hulk Hogan, who wasn’t shy about his glazing of Donald Trump.

Other WWE superstars, like the Undertaker and his fake brother, Glenn Jacobs (aka Kane), who is now the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, both endorsed Trump for President.

Social Media Salutes Mick Foley

Social media has been saluting Foley for standing up for business. Jim Cornette, a former manager in the WWE, joined everyone in thanking the wrestler who went as Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love for calling out the WWE on its nonsense.

“I want to state publicly that while I’ve always liked him, he has just become my favorite person in the world,” Cornette wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

You can see more reactions below.