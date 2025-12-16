How NYC Traffic Led To One Of Teyana Taylor’s Most Iconic Fashion Moments

Teyana had limited options due to delayed outfits and NYC traffic, but she chose to make a bold fashion statement.

Her sheer, tailored Tom Ford look went viral, though it wasn't a calculated risk but a split-second decision.

Teyana's style versatility, from the daring red carpet look to her effortless polished look on The Jennifer Hudson Show, makes her iconic.

Some red carpet moments are carefully planned weeks in advance. Others are born out of chaos, gridlock, and the very real experience of New York City traffic doing what it does best.

Teyana Taylor’s TIME 100 red carpet look falls squarely into the second category. Knowing this somehow makes the moment that much more iconic.

All About Teyana Taylor’s TIME100 Game Day Decision, How Her Tom Ford Look Went Viral

When Teyana recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the conversation naturally turned to fashion. J Hud asked about some of her bonus choices yet, and that’s when Teyana shared the behind-the-scenes story that fans didn’t know.

The night of the gala, traffic in New York was brutal. Outfits were delayed, timelines were shrinking, and the luxury of choice was quickly disappearing.

By the time she assessed what she actually had access to, the options were limited. Teyana recalls that there were only two looks that felt worthy of the red carpet. Everything else leaned far more toward streetwear than high fashion.

Faced with the moment, Teyana had to make a decision: step out in the most daring option available or skip the carpet entirely. In true Teyana Taylor fashion, she chose to go big (and barely there).

The result was the now-viral Tom Ford sheer, tailored look that immediately put our timelines in shambles. The suit was sharply constructed yet strikingly revealing. Sheer fabric hugged her body, with her curves and abs on display.

At the time, it read as a bold fashion statement—and it was—but what makes the moment hit even harder is knowing it wasn’t about shock value. It was about making it work.

What looked like a calculated fashion risk was actually a last-minute pivot. And in that split-second decision, a delayed outfit turned into a red carpet moment people are still talking about.

Teyana Taylor Rocks A Slouchy Chic Oversized Victoria Beckham Set At J Hud

As Teyana recounted her experience, she was also serving a look – but it brought a different vibe altogether. While sitting across from Jennifer, she wore a slightly slouchy, oversized sandstone two-piece from Victoria Beckham’s Fall 2025 collection.

It was hard not to notice the obvious different aesthetics in the two ensembles- slayed by the same superstar.

The tailoring of Tey’s suit on the show was relaxed, the silhouette intentionally oversized, and the neutral tone felt understated yet polished. Styled with her signature pixie cut and oversized sunglasses, the look was effortless.

As onlookers, we also wonder, was this look intentional, or is there a story behind this one as well?

Either way, it is this style range in versatility that makes Teyana Taylor iconic. Even having the barely there dress as a choice speaks to the actress’ confidence and aesthetic. She constantly reminds us to push boundaries, show off a little bit, and make moments, whether on the red carpet, at an event, or simply on social media.

Sometimes, looks are meticulously planned. Other times, they are shaped by circumstances beyond your control – like New York City traffic.

Still obsessed.

How NYC Traffic Led To One Of Teyana Taylor’s Most Iconic Fashion Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com