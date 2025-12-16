Zoe Spencer Talks Rise To Streamer Fame

Zoe started streaming in 2022 after losing her jobs, finding success through viral TikTok videos and collaborations.

As a woman in the industry, Zoe faces pressure but doesn't hesitate to defend herself against body-shaming comments.

Zoe's hosting debut for the 'Baddies Gone Wild' reunion on Zeus Network was a major career milestone.

Zoe Spencer is in a lane of her own. The 25-year-old influencer has established herself as a force in a male dominated streaming industry with her shtick comedy and unapologetic personality. She’s a baddie (we connected on our love for the Zeus Network franchise), but doesn’t rely on her looks and she isn’t afraid to clap back when necessary. Complex ranked her at number 15 on their ’25 Up-And-Coming Streamers You Need To Know.’

I caught up with the Internet sensation during a candid Zoom chat and she opened up about everything from how she got started on Twitch, to her rising popularity, hosting the ‘Baddies Gone Wild’ reunion and how she deals with pressure as a woman in the game.

Zoe started her streaming career in the summer of 2022 during her senior year in college. She was working two jobs and creating content on Youtube and Tik Tok in her spare time. She decided to take content creation seriously after she lost both of her jobs.

“That’s when I met Kai and the boys. I did three streams in Bronx, New York and we took over like the whole TikTok for a whole week,” she explained. That viral success led her to Twitch. “Everybody was like, you really need to start. I was on every other platform but Twitch. So I started Twitch in May of 2024 and now I’m a year in and five months.”

According to the retired track athlete, she met Kai Cenat through her longtime friend Dezz, who appeared on Kai’s “Mafiathon 3.”

“I’ve known Dezz for a while, since I was young because we’re we both from Brooklyn. I think I called him or something like that. But I saw he was in the red room. That’s Kai’s house. So I was like, are you at the red room in the Bronx? I was like, ‘Oh my God, what y’all doing?’ He was like, you could come if you bring some girls over here. So he’s like, bring some girls pull up. So I pulled up with some girls and I went back two more times after that. They was loving it. So then that’s when I got in contact with Kai after that. I’ve met him before, like through the internet, in 2020. Through Instagram Live. He used to do like little talent shows.So I met him like that. But finally in person was through Dezz.”

While streaming has grown tremendously in the last few years, Zoe remembers a time when she was one of the only women on the Twitch platform. “In the beginning it was zero girls. It was just like me and Brooklyn. But now way more girls have come to this platform.” She said aspiring women streamers would ask her, “How do I get into it? Like, do I just start streaming? I’m like, yes! I’m like, yes, that’s exactly what you do. If you go on TikTok live and sit there, you could do the same thing on Twitch. Just come over here and do it. It’s so male dominated, but they’ve been coming.”

When it comes to feeling “pressured,” Zoe is standing on business. Especially when it comes to clapping back like when rapper YFN Lucci attempted to body shame her. “I’ll be like, well, look at you. You is not all that,” she said. “So I clap right back.” She added, “I’m not sure if I feel pressured at all, I would, I would really be in the moment. Like if somebody’s telling me something about my body or something like how he said I had no t*tties. I was like mouth drop. I was just shocked. I wasn’t mad or nothing ’cause he got them on him. So I wasn’t mad or nothing, but I was just like sometimes, you know, like dealing with people that may have certain comments. You have to reciprocate the same energy.”

Zoe’s star continues to rise and one of her most validating gigs was being asked to host the ‘Baddies Gone Wild’ reunion on Zeus Network. “Lemmy called me. I got in contact with [him] because I did the BET Awards celebrity basketball game and he was on my team. So that’s when I first met Lemmy. I met Scotty and I met them there. I got his contact directly and he just like called me.” She said the Zeus CEO asked her to host the reunion. She was so surprised, she asked, “You sure you calling the right person? Me? You wanna be the host?” She accepted his offer and made her hosting debut.

Shortly after our interview, footage from a 2024 stream where she and fellow streamer Nina Lin allegedly sexually assaulted FaZe Silky’s assistant Said resurfaced and Zoe found herself having to address the controversy on an interview with Angie Martinez.

“It was a reflective moment. Super learning moment for me. I never knew I made him uncomfortable,” she explained. “I thought that with my whole apology and me taking full accountability, I thought we were moving past it.”

As a strong believer in God, Zoe is remaining steadfast in her faith as she continues to climb in her career. “I would not be where I am right now if it wasn’t for God. I think that everything that is happening is, well no, I don’t think I know everything that is happening is because of him.”

Watch the full interview, above.

