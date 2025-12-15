Miguel Talks Fatherhood, Growth, and His New Album “Caos”

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Grammy-winning R&B artist Miguel sat down with Deja Perez to talk fatherhood, personal growth, and the journey behind his new album Caos. The singer, who recently became a dad, shared how his family life has shaped his perspective and influenced the way he approaches music and life.

Caos, Miguel explained, is deeply introspective, exploring themes of identity, inner conflict, and what he calls “emotional code-switching.” The album’s title reflects the dualities in his life and the balance between personal experiences and artistic expression.

During the conversation, Miguel also opened up about taking time away from the music industry to focus on self-reflection and “shadow work,” separating his self-worth from his career. He described how this process helped him regain clarity, allowing him to step back into the spotlight with purpose and confidence.

Now, with Caos out and a tour launching in February, Miguel is ready to reconnect with fans in an intimate way, performing both his classic hits and new music. Speaking with Deja Perez, he emphasized that this era is about depth, honesty, and sharing the journey he has lived both on and off the stage.

