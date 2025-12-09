Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 9, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. From a dynamic political race in Texas to powerful historical revelations, here’s a recap of what you need to know. ✕

U.S. Senate Race for Texas A significant political battle is unfolding in Texas with the U.S. Senate race. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has officially entered the Democratic primary, creating a high-profile contest against state Rep. James Talarico. Crockett, who gained a national platform for her strong critiques of Republicans since her 2022 election to the House, is aiming for a larger stage. She expressed her motivation is to combat “the hell that is raining down on our people,” signaling a determined fight for the community’s interests. This development follows former congressman Colin Allred’s decision to exit the Senate race to run for a House seat instead.

Tax Management Love Philly's R&B station? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. On the financial front, Katrina McCraft of To The Stars offers timely advice on smart investing with a focus on tax management before the year-end deadline. With short-term capital gains being taxed as high as 40.8%, strategic planning is key. McCraft suggests several tactics to lower your tax bill before December 19th. These include harvesting losses to offset gains, utilizing the $3,000 loss deduction, and carefully avoiding wash sale rule violations. Another smart move could be gifting appreciated stock to family members in lower tax brackets to reduce the overall tax burden.

Good News From the Good News file, a fresh look at Rosa Parks’ enduring activism has emerged. Newly released photos from civil rights photographer Matt Heron capture Parks participating in the historic 1965 Selma to Montgomery march. These images provide a rare and important glimpse into her continued fight for justice, extending far beyond the Montgomery bus protest of 1955. They showcase her lifelong commitment to the Civil Rights Movement and deepen our understanding of her powerful legacy.