Trey Songz Arrested For Allegedly Punching NYC Nightclub Worker Because The Club Was Closing

Trey Songz has remained quiet on the music front for about five years as his legal troubles continue to mount.

Now he’s adding another court battle, after he was arrested days ago for assault.

According to the New York Post, Songz and his entourage were hanging out at Times Square’s Dramma Night Club on December 4, but when it was time to call it a night, things went awry.

Around 4:30 in the morning, when he was told the establishment was closing, he got “needlessly irate” and allegedly punched a worker in the face.

Leaving the worker with “swelling and substantial pain,” the brawl continued on with Songz being accused of breaking $1,500 worth of the club’s property, including hookahs, DJ equipment, and couches. The Dramma employee was granted an order of protection from Songz.

The R&B singer was arraigned in court Sunday for the assault charge and refused to comment when he was granted a supervised release because of all his recent run-ins with the law. That even includes a Sunday morning mishap at a NYC Mediterranean and hookah lounge, Mira, that earned him a second-degree mischief charge.

The judge said he’s due back in court on February 18, and his legal team is already on the defensive, claiming he wasn’t the aggressor and says the “facts” will absolve him.

“He is cooperating fully and looks forward to the facts coming to light. Separately, last night, Trey was confronted by individuals who instigated a confrontation and attempted to surround him,” the statement read. “His security intervened to protect him and contain the situation, and an altercation occurred in the ensuing confusion.”

It continued, “Public figures are often treated as targets for instigation in pursuit of headlines or financial gain. We are confident the facts will speak for themselves.”

Songz’s legal troubles date back to 2016, when he was charged with felony assault of a Detroit police officer, for which he later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation.

In 2021, he had another altercation with the cops when he was at a conference championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, where he was arrested for assaulting a cop and misdemeanor charges of trespassing and resisting arrest.

He’s also battled sexual assault and rape allegations, including one case from former UNLV women’s basketball player Dylan Gonzalez. In 2023, he was sued by a Maryland police officer for sexual assault against his wife. That trial is set to begin next year.

