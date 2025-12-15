Nick Reiner Charged With Murdering His Parents, Held Without Bail

Source: Adela Loconte / Getty

UPDATE — Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, 3:36 p.m. EST: The Los Angeles Police Department has officially announced that Nick Reiner, son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, has been charged with his parents’ murder and is being held without bail in a Los Angeles jail.

The official statement from LAPD:

Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) announce the arrest of Nick Reiner, following the murder of Robert and Michele Reiner.

On December 14, 2025, around 3:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers assigned to West Los Angeles Division responded to a call of a death investigation in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue. Once inside the residence, officers discovered two victims, who were subsequently identified as Robert and Michele Reiner. Robbery Homicide Division, Homicide Special Section (RHD/HSS), responded to the residence and initiated an investigation regarding the circumstances of their deaths.

As a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide. The investigation further revealed that Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Robert and Michele Reiner, was responsible for their deaths. Nick Reiner was located and arrested at approximately 9:15 p.m. He was booked for murder and remains in custody with no bail, under Booking Number 7144668. On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration. NewsOne’s previous reporting follows. Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of famed Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, has been arrested by Los Angeles police as the investigation into the deaths of his parents continues.

The Los Angeles County Inmate Information Center shows that as of 8:57 a.m. PT, Monday, Dec. 15, Nick Reiner is being detained at the Los Angeles County Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles. His booking number is 7144668, and he is being held on a felony charge. Although the specific charge has not been indicated on his detention record, NBC News reports that he “has been arrested and booked on suspicion of murdering his parents after they were found dead Sunday in their Los Angeles-area home.”

More from NBC:

Jim McDonnell, chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, said Monday at a news conference that police had taken Nick Reiner into custody and he was being held on $4 million bail.

McDonnell also confirmed that the Reiners had been found dead after LAPD responded to a call on Sunday afternoon. A source close to the family told NBC News that the two appeared to have suffered stab wounds.

It was not immediately known if Nick Reiner has legal representation.

Nick is reported to have had a long history of drug problems, and he has been very open and vocal about them, including in a 2016 interview with People magazine in which he said his addiction began in his early teens, with him cycling in and out of rehab beginning at the age of 15.

Nick Reiner said he spent significant amounts of time being homeless in various states across the country, and his experience with addiction became the basis for the film Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical story that was co-written by Nick and directed by his father.

Details about the killing of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, are still unfolding, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

SEE ALSO:

Beloved Director Rob Reiner And Wife Michele Found Dead in Los Angeles Home

What Happened To Wendy Williams?



SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Nick Reiner Charged With Murdering His Parents, Held Without Bail was originally published on newsone.com