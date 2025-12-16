‘The Cult Of The Real Houswife’ Exclusive Clip: Mary Cosby’s Criticized For Her Public Reaction To A Church Parishioner’s Passing

TLC is digging into the controversy surrounding #RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby, and BOSSIP has an exclusive first look.

Source: The Cult Of The Real Housewife / TLC

The network’s upcoming docuseries, The Cult Of The Real Housewife, delves into Cosby’s life beyond Bravo, focusing on the controversial church she shares with her husband/step-grandad, Robert Cosby Sr., and the questions that have swirled for years.

Premiering Thursday, Jan. 1, airing from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, it promises to be investigative storytelling of biblical proportions.

The Cult Of The Real Housewife Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from the docuseries, we see Mary Cosby being criticized by the Enoch family for her reaction to a 2021 tragedy.

In season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the church leader appeared to react casually to the death of 24-year-old Maikel A. Enoch. The young mother died after being ejected from a vehicle during a car crash, something Mary referenced on the show while speaking with Whitney Rose and her children.

When the children asked whether the church member was still alive, Mary responded, “No,” before shifting the conversation and saying she was “excited” to be there. (:35 mark)

Maikel’s dad said he was angry at the “miserable human being” for making light of the situation. “Now, that’s a Pastor? No sir, not at all.”

Other members of the family agree that Mary Cosby was in the wrong and question whether the Housewife should be a church leader at all.

Take an exclusive look below.

More On The Cult Of The Real Housewife

TLC’s The Cult of the Real Housewife is a three-part docuseries that takes viewers from Bravo’s Real Housewives of Salt Lake City into what the network bills as a far more sobering sanctuary: the controversy surrounding Mary Cosby and Faith Temple Pentecostal Church.

The docuseries will premiere Thursday, Jan. 1, airing from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, with all episodes streaming the next day on HBO Max and Discovery+.

Billed as an investigative reckoning rather than reality-TV entertainment, The Cult of the Real Housewife traces Faith Temple’s rise from its holy beginnings under Rosemary “Mama” Cosby, Mary Cosby’s grandmother, to the church’s seismic shift following her death. What followed was a controversial transfer of power, Mary’s ascension to leadership, and her marriage to step-grandfather, Robert Cosby Sr., which pushed the congregation into what the series frames as a new and deeply disputed era.

Across three episodes, the series gives the pulpit to former congregants who claim they were silenced for years. Longtime members, including the Enoch family, step forward alongside Cosby’s relatives, including Mary’s sister Denise Jefferson Odinaka and cousin Dan Cosby and his wife, Kim. Their testimonies are paired with analysis from investigative journalists, bloggers, and a cult expert who outlines what the docuseries describes as a familiar playbook of loyalty, control and spiritual authority.

The series also features archival footage from Faith Temple’s early days and recordings of controversial sermons delivered by Mary and Robert Cosby Sr., pulling back the veil on what TLC calls “one of the most persistent mysteries surrounding the scandal”—how, despite years of allegations, accountability has remained elusive.

With The Cult of the Real Housewife, TLC continues its tradition of investigative storytelling in the spirit of Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed, once again “examining the collision of power, belief, and people caught in between.”

