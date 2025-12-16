UPDATE: Kimora Lee Simmons Slams Russell Simmons’ Claim She’s Keeping Their Daughters From Him—‘Go Negotiate & Answer Your Accusers’

Source: Patrick McMullan/ PMC/ Frazer Harrison / Getty

UPDATED — 4:19 PM 012/15/2025

Kimora Lee Simmons is clapping back at Russell Simmons and reminding him that their daughters, Ming Lee, 25, and Aoki Lee, 23, are full-grown adults, so she can’t possibly be keeping them from him.

Not only that, but she took a dig at Russell continuing to live in Bali, where he cannot be extradited, since 2018, amid allegations that he sexually assaulted women dating back to the ’90s.

“My “girls” are GROWN WOMEN!” wrote Kimora on her InstaStory. “You know these are lies. Why are you typing from thousands of miles away in a non-extradition country? Go negotiate and answer your accusers.”

Russell Simmons has been adamant that he’s not living in Bali to avoid repercussions, instead telling AllHipHop that he often travels back and forth from the U.S. to Indonesia.

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

Russell Simmons has responded to Kimora Lee Simmons’ comments about being a single mother.

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

After the model and entrepreneur recently revealed that she doesn’t “have a relationship really” with her kids’ fathers, her ex-husband is clapping back. The fashion mogul shares daughters Ming Lee (25) and Aoki Lee (23) with ex-husband Russell Simmons; son Kenzo Lee (16) with actor Djimon Hounsou; and son Wolfe Lee (10) with ex-husband Tim Leissner, plus an adopted son, Gary Lee (16). She also parents her stepson, Jayden (19), whom she refers to as her “bonus son.”

Following her comments to People about single parenthood, Russell Simmons insisted “there are two sides to every story,” emphasizing just how much he’s put into trying to have a relationship with his daughters.

“I gave u 50,000 a month for 20 years,” Russell wrote on Threads on Dec. 14. “I was ur best /only friend. I’m the godfather to your other 3 kids, until one day you stole my stock.”

The Def Jam co-founder continued: “I have been fighting for my kids love and my bread ever since. You threatened that if I sued you, I would never speak to my kids again. There are two sides to every story.”

This proclamation from Simmons comes more than two years after Kimora claimed he threatened the lives of her children.

The disgraced record exec took to Instagram back in June 2023 to share a Story that seemingly targeted his ex-wife. His post came after his oldest daughter, Ming Lee, wished her mother a happy Father’s Day.

“Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all,” the post read.

Soon thereafter, Kimora took to her own Instagram Story to reveal some of the details behind the family tension, launching some serious allegations against the father of her two eldest children.

“I’m so sorry to have to do this. But this man has been threatening my kids’ lives. I’m hearing so much more now. We won’t be bullied threatened or afraid,” She wrote at the time. “Leave my kids alone. This narrative of attacking the only caregiver, the only parent in the home with the kids, the mom, AND the kids for one’s own shortcomings and embarrassments is dead. Dead. Dead.”

The messiness peaked with Russell’s daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, vowing to never talk to her father again after she posted a video of him appearing to yell at her over FaceTime to her Instagram page.

“This is not someone who will accept help,” the 20-year-old wrote in her caption at the time. “This is just one screen recording sorry I don’t always remember to press ‘record’ when he calls my friends, my boyfriend, anyone, to get a chance to threaten and curse and go crazy.”

In another text shared by the Harvard graduate, Russell seemingly accused Kimora of stealing his money, which Aoki vehemently denied.

“I’ll never speak to you until you DIE,” she wrote. “Don’t ever say that again.”

In a message to her father, Aoki wrote,

“Everytime I spoke to you you would yell and scream about a legal situation that I can’t even respond to because I AM NOT INVOLVED, I am your child, not your lawyer your ex wife any of it. I can do nothing. You yell at me like it’s my fault.”

She continued,

“You were putting so much anger and rage on me every phone call. Cursing screaming and god knows what else. I’m sorry but I cannot be the target of that…It got to the point I could not hear your voice without having an anxiety attack.”

Her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, has yet to comment on Russell’s latest claims.

The post UPDATE: Kimora Lee Simmons Slams Russell Simmons’ Claim She’s Keeping Their Daughters From Him—‘Go Negotiate & Answer Your Accusers’ appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

UPDATE: Kimora Lee Simmons Slams Russell Simmons’ Claim She’s Keeping Their Daughters From Him—‘Go Negotiate & Answer Your Accusers’ was originally published on bossip.com