Peep The Nominees For The 15th Annual New York Game Awards

NYVGCC / New York Game Awards

Geoff Keighly’s Game Awards have come and gone, but there are still plenty of trophies to be handed out.

The New York Game Awards now serves as the official end-of-year for gaming, and salutes the bangers that captured our attention and took up most of our time in 2025.

Monday, Star Wars actor and voice actor Ahmed Best, and former NYVGCC intern and assistant producer at Lucasfilm, Kimari Rennis, announced the nominees for this year’s awards show during a livestream on the official NYVGCC YouTube channel.

Just like previous events, the Awards Show will go down at the SVA Theater in NYC, will be hosted by industry icon Reggie Fils-Aimé and NYVGCC Founder and New York Times Games Critic Harold Goldberg, and will honor a trailblazer in the gaming industry with its Michael Yoon award.

This year’s recipient of the honor will be The Pokémon Company. Past recipients of the award include Remedy Entertainment’s creative director, Sam Lake, and Naughty Dog’s creative director, Neil Druckmann.

This year will see something new: the introduction of the Excelsior Award for Best New York Game, which recognizes video games made by studios based in New York City.

“This year had so many amazing games that we felt it was necessary to introduce the new Excelsior Award to shine an extra spotlight on the games coming out of New York,” said Harold Goldberg, president and founder of NYVGCC. “This year’s awards highlight 66 of the best games made by game studios and individuals across the world. Our dedicated team of journalists, interns, and volunteers are counting down the days until we can celebrate their accomplishments at our 15th annual New York Game Awards on Sunday, January 18. Tickets for the show and GG Fest on January 17 are selling fast, so don’t miss your chance to be a part of something special in 2026!”

And The Nominees For The 15th Annual Game Awards Are:

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Skate City: New York

What The Clash?

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Is This Seat Taken?

Spooky Express

Chaos Zero Nightmare

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Sunderfolk

Koira

Donkey Kong Bananza

Lego Party!

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

High Line Award for Best Remake

The Talos Principle: Reawakened

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Story Of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Split Fiction

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hades II

Baby Steps

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Keeper

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist

Blue Prince

Despelote

Deltarune Chapters 3+4

Consume Me

No, I’m not a Human

Tiny Bookshop

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Avowed

The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-

Mafia: The Old Country

Ghost of Yōtei

Blippo+

Excelsior Award for Best New York Game

Despelote

Baby Steps

Consume Me

Old Skies

Ball x Pit

Skate Story

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Ghost Town

V-Racer Hoverbike

The Midnight Walk

Lumines Arise

Marvel’s Deadpool VR

Arken Age

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Adriyan Rae as Hazel in South of Midnight

Jennifer English as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Amelia Sargisson as Nora in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Alex Jordan as Jan Dolski in The Alters

Judy Alice Lee as Melinoë in Hades II

Erika Ishii as Atsu in Ghost of Yōtei

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Lumines Arise

South of Midnight

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Mario Kart World

Deltarune Chapters 3+4

Sword of the Sea

Hades II

Ghost of Yōtei

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

Keep Driving

Nubby’s Number Factory

News Tower

Many Nights a Whisper

Xenotilt: Hostile Pinball Action

and Roger

Look Outside

Shujinkou

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker

Lies of P: Overture

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Star-Crossed World

The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune

Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Wheatflour Wonderland

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism

Duncan Fyfe

Felipe Pepe

Jackson Tyler

Joseph Earl Thomas

Lewis Gordon

Nicanor Gordon

People Make Games

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Blue Prince

Split Fiction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Despelote

Sword of the Sea

Silent Hill f

Hades II

Ghost of Yōtei

If you live in the Tri-State area and want to attend the 15th Annual New York Game Awards taking place Sunday, January 18, you can head here to purchase either an $80 ticket or a $140 bundle ticket that will grant you preferred seating.

You can also watch it go down live on the NYVGCC YouTube and Twitch, as well as on the GameSpot YouTube channel.

Congrats to all the nominees.

Peep The Nominees For The 15th Annual New York Game Awards was originally published on hiphopwired.com