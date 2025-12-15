Time Magazine Names Architects Of AI The 2025 Person Of The Year

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Time magazine has broken with tradition for its 2025 Person of the Year. Instead of choosing a single individual, the publication named the “Architects of AI.” The title recognizes the people shaping artificial intelligence across research, industry, and policy.

Time announced the decision on Monday. Editors said AI has transformed daily life at a historic pace. They cited its impact on work, education, health care, and global politics.

The cover features a group of figures linked to AI’s rise. They include researchers, engineers, executives, and ethicists. Time said the group reflects a broad ecosystem, not one voice.

Love Work? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In an editor’s note, Time said AI now rivals the internet in significance. The magazine said its architects are redefining how humans create, decide, and communicate. The influence, editors wrote, is both promising and perilous.

The selection marks a rare departure from Time’s long-standing format. In the past, the magazine has occasionally named groups or concepts. Past examples include “The Protester” and “You.” Still, the choice remains uncommon.

Time emphasized responsibility alongside innovation. The magazine noted concerns about bias, privacy, and job disruption. It said the architects of AI now face growing scrutiny.

Industry leaders welcomed the recognition. Several praised the focus on collaboration. Others said the honor should also spark accountability.

Critics offered a mixed response. Some argued the choice avoids naming powerful individuals. Others said it better reflects how AI is built and deployed.

Time’s Person of the Year is not an award. It honors the subject with the greatest influence on the world. Influence can be positive or negative.

The decision underscores a larger shift. Artificial intelligence is no longer a niche technology. It is a defining force of the era.

With this choice, Time signaled a clear message. The age of AI is here. And its architects are shaping the future now.

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025