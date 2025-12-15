Love Island Stars Chelly & Ace Announce Breakup

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Love Island USA star Chelley Bissainthe has confirmed her breakup with Ace Greene. The reality TV personality shared the news with fans in a brief public statement.

Bissainthe addressed the split after speculation grew online. Fans had noticed the couple no longer appeared together on social media. Questions quickly followed.

In her statement, Bissainthe confirmed the relationship had ended. She did not provide specific reasons for the breakup. “The details aren’t really necessary,” she said.

Bissainthe thanked supporters for their concern. She asked for privacy as both she and Greene move forward separately. She said the decision was mutual and respectful.

The couple met during a recent season of Love Island USA. Their relationship continued after the show ended. Fans followed their journey closely on social media.

Bissainthe and Greene often shared photos and videos together. They appeared at events and brand promotions as a couple. Their sudden silence raised concerns among followers.

Neither party has accused the other of wrongdoing. Greene has not released a detailed statement of his own. He has also reduced posts related to the relationship.

Sources close to the show say breakups after filming are common. The transition from reality TV to real life can be difficult. Public attention often adds pressure.

Bissainthe remains active online. She continues to share lifestyle content and brand partnerships. Supporters have left messages encouraging her to focus on herself.

Greene has also stayed active on social media. His recent posts focus on fitness and work projects. He has not addressed the breakup directly.

Love Island USA has produced several high-profile couples. Many relationships do not last long after the season ends. Still, fans often remain invested.

For now, Bissainthe says she is moving forward. She made clear she does not plan to share further details. The focus, she said, is on peace and growth.

